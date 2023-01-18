ICSI CSEET 2023 January Session Result To Be Released Today At icsi.edu; Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 January session today (January 18). Once released, candidates can download the result at– icsi.edu.

“The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the official notification. The ICSI CSEET result 2023 includes information such as the candidate's name, qualifying status, subject-wise mark breakdown, and overall marks achieved.

According to the schedule, the ICSI CSEET 2023 results will be released today at 4 pm. The exam was conducted on January 7 and 9. The examination was held online in remote proctored mode.

Last year, in the CSEET July 2022 exams, a total of 68.1 per cent of candidates had qualified for the exam, which was conducted on July 9 in online mode through remote proctoring mode which means candidates must attempt their exams using their laptops or desktop from home or any convenient place. Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the CSEET exam using a mobile phone, tablet, or palmtop.

ICSI CSEET 2023 January Session Result: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icsi.edu.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Students’ tab and click on the ‘CSEET’option on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on CSEET Result under the CSEET section.

Step 4: Candidates have to click on the CSEET January 2023 result link.

Step 5: Now enter the application number and date of birth and click on submit option.

Step 6: The CSEET January result will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the CSEET result and take a printout for future reference.