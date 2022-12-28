ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card To Release Soon At icsi.edu, Exam On January 7; Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the admit card for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) soon. The exam will be conducted from January 7 next year. Once released, candidates can download their admit card at– icsi.edu.

The CSEET exam will be held on January 7, 2023, in remote proctored mode. Candidates will get 2 hours of duration to complete the examination. The admit card for the CSEET 2023 exam will be released 10 days before the day of the exam. Therefore, it is expected that the admit card will be released today.

According to the previous trends, the CSEET exam will be held in remote-proctored mode, which means candidates must attempt their exams using their laptops or desktop from home or any convenient place. Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the CSEET exam using a mobile phone, tablet or palmtop.

The CSEET 2022 exam will be of 200 marks which the candidates have to finish in two hours. The CSEET question paper will consist of four topics including Business Communication and Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

The ICSI is also conducting online classes to help students in their preparation. Candidates have to fill out the online form to attend the online classes. There are a limited number of seats available.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- icsi.edu

Step 2: Go to the student tab and click on the CSEET link.

Step 3: Now, go to the CSEET admit card link

Step 4: Candidates have to log in with their application number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit all the required details

Step 6: Now, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download and print out it for future use