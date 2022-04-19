New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has commenced the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET July 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website-- icsi.edu. Candidates must note that the last date of applying for the CSEET July exams is June 15th.

As per the official announcement by ICSI, the CSEET 2022 Exam is scheduled for July 9, 2022. Candidates can register themselves on the online portal for CSEET 2022. To register, candidates must provide the portal with basic details including names and qualifications, pay the application fee and upload documents on the same.

Check the steps to apply for the ICSI CSEET July 2022, here:

Visit the official ICSI website linked above – icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Apply for CSEET 2022”

Enter your credentials and log in

Fill in the form and submit the fee

Download the form and take a printout if needed

Candidates applying must know that UG, PG students of recognised universities can get direct admission to CS Executive Programme. With 50 percent minimum marks for any graduate in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council OR the postgraduates in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council are eligible to apply.

Also, candidates who have passed or are appearing for their Senior Secondary, 10 plus 2 examinations or the equivalent exam are eligible to apply.

Posted By: Ashita Singh