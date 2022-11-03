ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card OUT: Entrance Exam To Be Held On Nov 12; Here's How To Download Admit Cards

ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card OUT: Candidates have to attempt exams using their laptop or desktop from home or any convenient place. Scroll to check more

By Ritesh Kumar
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 02:02 PM IST
ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card OUT

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday released the admit card for Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2022). The exam will be held on November 12. Aspirants can download their admit card from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The CSEET exam will be held in remote-proctored mode, which means candidates must attempt their exams using their laptops or desktop from home or any convenient place. Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the CSEET exam using a mobile phone, tablet or palmtop.

The CSEET 2022 exam will be of 200 marks which the candidates have to finish in two hours. The CSEET question paper will consist of four topics: Business Communication and Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

The ICSI is also conducting online classes to help students in their preparation. Candidates have to fill out the online form to attend the online classes. There are a limited number of seats available.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- icsi.edu

Step 2: Go to the student tab and click on the CSEET link.

Step 3: Now, go to the CSEET admit card link

Step 4: Candidates have to log in with their application number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit all the required details

Step 6: Now, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download and print out it for future use

