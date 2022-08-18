ICSI CS Result 2022: Results To Be Declared On August 25 At icsi.edu | Details Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional and Executive courses on August 25. Once released, candidates who appeared for June 2022 session for the Professional and Executive courses examination can visit the official website-- icsi.edu and check their results.

The officials have also issued a notification regarding the same. According to the notifications, the ICSI CS Results including the candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the official website.

Additionally, the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme examination will also be uploaded on the website immediately after the announcement of the ICSI CS result. Candidates can use the e-result-cum-marks statement for their reference and records.

It should be noted that the ICSI CS Professional Programme Examination Result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the students at the registered address soon after the results are announced. In case the candidates do not receive the same within 30 days, they are advised to contact the institute.

ICSI CS Result 2022: How To Download:

Step 1: Visit the official website--icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Professional or Executive results.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Tap on 'submit'.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Note: The result of the professional programme will be announced at 11 AM on August 25, 2022. While the result of the executive programme will be announced at 2 PM on the same day.

ICSI has also announced the dates for the next examination. It will conduct the next examination for the Executive and Professional programme from December 21 to 30. The application window for the ICSI CS December 2022 session exam will open on August 26.