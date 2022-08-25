ICSI CS Professional Result 2022: Scorecards Declared At icsi.edu; Check Toppers Here

The CS Professional result has been declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today (August 25). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to check and download their results from the official website -- icsi.edu

Meanwhile, the ICSI is yet to announce the CS Executive results. The exam conducting body will announce the CS Executive results at 2 PM today. Students who appeared for the CS Executive exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website, and once the results are released, students can check and download them from -- icsi.edu

Students should note that in order to download their results, they will require their application number or roll number and date of birth. A total of 18 candidates have cleared all application numbers or roll number and date of birth.

Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani topped the CS Professional exam by securing the first rank, whereas Girishkar D Marur bagged the second rank. Harsh Dev Chaudhary stood at Rank third.

Take a look at the toppers of CA Professional Results here:

The CS Professional exam scorecard is available to download at icsi.edu. If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the score card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

ICSI CS Result 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CS Professional, CS Executive Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their user ID and password

Step 4: The CS Executive, Professional exam results will get displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the CS Executive, Professional exam scorecard and take a printout for further needs.

The candidates must have to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks.

CS result June 2022 official websites

Candidates can check the results on the following websites :

icsi.edu

icsi.examresults.net