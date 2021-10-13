New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce the results of the ICSI CS June exam 2021 today, October 13. The ICSI will announce the result on the official website at icsi.edu, hence, students are advised to keep a close watch.

“Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued,” the ICSI said regarding the CS result.

According to the schedule, ICSI will declare all three results at a different time:

CS result for the Professional (old and new syllabus) -- 11 am

CS Executive (old and new syllabus) -- 2 pm

CS Foundation course -- 4 pm

In order to access the results, students are required to fill in their necessary credentials like roll number and password. Apart from that, students have to download their results from the website as no physical mark sheet will be sent. However, students who have appeared for the professional programme exam will get a hard copy of the result cum marks statement.

Here’s how you can check the ICSI CS Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find the link of ICSI CS result -- click on that

Step 3: Now it will open a new login page

Step 4: Now the candidate has to fill in the necessary details like -- roll number and name

Step 5: Click on 'Login'

Step 6: The result of ICSI CS for the designated course will appear on the screen

Step 7: Save and download the result

Note: Take a printout for future reference

The registration process for the ICSI CS December session will start on the official website from today onwards and the session will be held from December 21 to 30.

