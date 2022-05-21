New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon release the ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 for the June exams. Students should note that the CS Executive, Foundation, and Professional admit cards are expected to be out together. Students who have registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website, and once the admit cards are out they can check and download the document from the official website - icsi.edu.

The exams for the Executive and professional will take place from June 1 to June 10, 2022, at various exam centres across India. Students should note, that the CS Foundation exam will be held on June 15 and 16, 2022.

According to past trends, the admit card for the exams is usually released before 8-10 of the exam date. Seeing this, the education body is likely to release the admit card this week or next week.

If you have also applied for the exam and want to download your admit card once they are released, then here's how you can download them by using this simple step-wise guide.

ICSI CS June exam admit cards: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students need to click on the 'Latest Updates link'

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of your where candidates will have to click on the ICSI CS June exam admit cards link

Step 4: Now, the candidate needs to enter their login details and click on submit

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Check, download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Candidates are also advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the release of the admit card.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen