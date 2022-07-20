ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022 Declared; Here's How To Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI declared the CS Foundation May 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 results today, July 20. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their CS Foundation, CSEET results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.in. Candidates must use their registration number and password to check their ICSI CS scorecard.

The ICSI has released the CS Foundation and CSEET e-result cum marks statement which includes the result status along with the candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks.

"No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates," the ICSI said in an official statement.

This year, ICSI conducted the CS Foundation exam on June 15 and June 16, 2022. While the CSEET was conducted on July 9 and July 11, 2022. The examinations were held in an online mode through remote proctoring.

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022: Here's How to Check

Visit the official website icsi.edu

Click on the ICSI CS Foundation or CSEET Result 2022 result link

Enter the required details and click on the submit tab

The CS Foundation, ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result pdf and take a print for future reference.

Candidates must note that for passing in the CS Foundation and CSEET they will have to score 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Announcing the result date, ICSI has written earlier, "The result of Company Secretary Foundation programme Examination, June – 2022 session held on June 15 and 16, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on July 9 and 11 2022 would be declared on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 4 pm. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website - icsi.edu”