ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Dates Released On icsi.edu; Check Full Schedule

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI on Saturday released the CS June Exam Dates 2023. According to ICSI, the CS Executive and Professional June 2023 session exam will be held on different dates in the same month. This year, CS Executive, Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023. All interested and eligible candidates can check and download the schedule through the official website- icsi.edu.

As per ICSI, CS June session exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. The institute has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency. Meanwhile, the registration process for the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session exam is going on and will continue till January 31, 2023.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Timetable

Date CS Executive Exam

June 1, 2023 Jurisprudence, interpretation and general laws (Module-1)

June 2, 2023 Securities laws and capital markets (Module-2)

June 3, 2023 Company law (Module-1)

June 5, 2023 Economic, business and commercial laws (Module-2)

June 6, 2023 Setting up of business entities and closure (Module-1)

June 7, 2023 Corporate and management accounting (OMR based) (Module-2)

June 8, 2023 Tax laws (OMR based) (Module-1)

June 9, 2023 Financial and strategic management (OMR based) (Module-2)

Date CS Professional Exam

June 1 - Governance, risk management, compliances and ethics (Module-1)

June 2- Secretarial audit, compliance management and due diligence (Module-2)

June 3- Corporate funding and listings in stock exchanges (Module-3)

June 5- Advanced tax laws (Module-1)

June 6- Corporate restructuring, insolvency, liquidation and winding-up (Module-2)

June 7-Multidisciplinary case studies [Open book exam] (Module-3)

June 8 Drafting, pleadings and appearances (Module-1)

June 9-Resolution of corporate disputes, non– compliances and remedies (Module-2)

June 10, 2023 -Elective one out of below five subjects [Open book exam] Banking - law and practice, Insurance - law and practice, Intellectual property rights – laws and practices, Labour laws and practice, Insolvency – law and practice (Module-3)

ICSI CS JUNE EXAM 2023 Pattern:

The institute will conduct the national-level CS Executive, Professional exams in offline mode. The exam is held twice a year, in the months of June and December. Recently, the ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 exams was held from December 21 to 30, 2022.