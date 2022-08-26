ICSI CS Executive 2022: Registration Process For December Session Begins Today; Here's How To Apply

The application process for the CS Executive December 2022 has been started today (August 26) by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Students who wish to appear for the exam are advised to check the official website for the registration form. The last date to apply for CS Executive 2022 December exam is kept as September 25.

Just a day ago, the education body has released the CS Professional and CS Executive results. Now, the registration process for the December session has also begun. Students who wish to register for the exam are required to provide basic information such as the candidate's name and qualifications, pay the application fee and upload documents.

Students should note that the last date for CS Executive registration with a late fee is October 10, 2022.

Registration fees:

The registration fee for the Executive programme is Rs 1,200 per module. However, candidates who complete their registration beyond the deadline will have to pay Rs 250 as an additional charge.

"All Foundation, Executive and Professional programme students eligible for appearing in December 2022 session of examinations are advised to go through the following important instructions to be followed by them during the enrollment and while appearing in the examinations," ICSI official notification mentioned.

CS Executive December 2022: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official page -- smash.icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, students will see the 'Online Services' section -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Register for CS courses' link

Step 4: Now, a new window will open in front of the candidate where they have to click Proceed

Step 5: Candidates now have to fill the application form as instructed

Step 6: Cross-check the application form and upload the required documents

Step 7: Now, students have to pay the examination fee and submit the application form

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference

CS Executive December 2022: Important Dates

CS Executive registration start date - August 26, 2022

The last date to submit an online application (without a late fee) - is September 25, 2022

Last date to submit an online application (with a late fee) - is October 10, 2022

Enrollment services (change of centre, module) - October 11 to November 20, 2022

CS Executive December 2022: List Of Documents Required

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Class 10 certificate for date of birth verification

Qualifying exam certificate

Category certificate (other than general)

Valid photo ID proof

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.