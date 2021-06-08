ICSI CS Exam 2021: The ICSI's CS exams will be conducted between August 10 to August 20, with a detailed examination schedule available at the official website: icis.edu.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will hold the Company Secretaries’ (CS) examinations for its foundation, executive and professional programmes starting from August 10. The ICSI's CS exams will be conducted between August 10 to August 20, with a detailed examination schedule available at the official website: icis.edu. The schedule for exams has been revised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICSI CS exams 2021: Different schedule for old and new syllabi

The ICSI executive exams will be conducted between August 10 to 17 for the old syllabus. The executive programme for the new syllabus will be held on August 18 whereas the ICSI CS professional old and new syllabus exams will conclude on August 20.

ICSI CS Exams 2021: Exams' timing

The exams will be conducted between 10 am to 1 pm on the days mentioned in the official schedule. For the foundation programme, the exam will be held on August 13 and 14 which will be conducted in four shifts: from 9:30 am to 11am 12 in the noon to 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm to 4 pm and 5 pm to 6:30 pm respectively. According to the official website, the two exams will be held in one day.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in June but due to this, the candidates do not have to re-register for the paper. “Due to postponement of June 2021 session of examination, it is clarified that students whose registration at the time of submitting their enrollment request for June 2021 Session of Examination were valid, they all will be treated eligible to appear in the CS June 2021 Examination without seeking De-novo Registration, irrespective of the dates when the said examinations are actually being conducted," the ICSI's official website points out in detail.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan