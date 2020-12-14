ICSI CS December 2020 Exam: The admit cards for the CSEET December exams were released on Monday at the official website of icsi.edu.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday released the admit cards for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) December exams 2020. The admit cards were released at the official website of ICSI -- icsi.edu. It would mandatory for the candidates to carry their admit cards to exam centers as they will contain their important details like name of the candidate, photo, exam date, exam centre, time, registration number and medium of the exam.

The CS CSEET exam, which will be held across the country from December 21 to 30, will be held in over 260 centers. To avoid overcrowding amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, exams will be held in 45 more centers this year. Most of these centers are in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru.

Here's how the candidates can download the ICSI CS admit card 2020:

Step 1) The candidates would need to visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. They can also visit icsi.indiaeducation.net

Step 2) The candidates would now need to click on the admit card link for the relevant programme on the homepage of the website

Step 3) After this, the candidates would need to enter their 17 digit registration number

Step 4) Your ICSI CS admit card will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICSI has decided to deploy additional staff. In its guidelines, the ICSI has said that it will be mandatory for candidates to wear face masks and carry hand sanitisers at the exam centers.

Notably all exam centers are outside coronavirus containment zones and entry of candidates will be done in a staggered manner while following the COVID-19 safety protocols.

