ICSI CS Admit Card December 2022 Released At icsi.edu; Here’s How To Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI CS) on Tuesday released the admit card for ICSI CS December 2022 exam. The exam will be conducted between December 21 and 30. Candidates appearing for the company secretary exam December session can check at– icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS will be conducted between December 21 and 30. The exams will be held in a single session from 2 to 5 pm. While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test and open-book format.

“Please download the admit card immediately to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e., Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Medium and Module of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Details of Paper-wise exemption granted, instructions to examinees, etc.,” reads the official notification.

Candidates must carry their ICSI admit card December 2022 session along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre on the day of the exam. If any candidates fail to bring the admit card to the exam hall, they would not be allowed to appear for the examination.

The ICSI CS descriptive paper will have no negative marking while for objective questions 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer and 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer.

ICSI CS Admit Card December 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website–icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link "Download E-Admit Card For Executive and Professional Programme December 2022 examination.” on the homepage

Step 3: candidates have to enter their required credentials and submit

Step 4: Now, ICSI CS December 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download and print out the admit card for future reference