ICSI CS 2022 Topper List: Check Full List Of CS Professional And Executive Toppers Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the CS Professional results today (August 25). However, the exam conducting body is yet to release the CS Executive results. The results will be uploaded on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the official website -- icsi.edu

Meanwhile, once the results are out, the education body will also release the topper list. Students should note that in order to download the results, students will require details such as their application number or registration number along with their date of birth.

Let's take a look at the list of students who topped the CS Executive and CS Professional exams last year.

CS Executive old syllabus toppers for December 2021 exam

Chiraag Agarwal -- Rank 1

S Swathi -- Rank 2

Shubham Sunil Chordiya -- Rank 3

Aditya Jain -- Rank 1

Surabhi Shyamsunder Soni -- Rank 2

Divya Shekhawat -- Rank 3

CS Professional toppers 2021 (New syllabus)

Shruti Nagar -- Rank 1

Hari Haran -- Rank 2

Jyoti Ashok Kumar Sah -- Rank 3

Khushi Sanjay Mehta -- Rank 3

Jay Jitendra Mehta -- Rank 3

CS Professional toppers 2021 (Old syllabus)

Aditya Soni -- Rank 1

Shivnandan DA -- Rank 2

Urvishkumar Mansukhlal Karathiya -- Rank 3



ICSI Result 2022: How to download CS Executive, Professional Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads -'ICSI Result Link' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students are required to log in using their credentials

Step 4: The result of the CS Executive/Professional will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and save the result for future reference