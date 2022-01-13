New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the results of ICSE class 10 and ISC Class.12 board exams soon. Students can check their results of ICSE, ISC Semester 1 on the official websites results.cisce.org and cisce.org. However, there is no official confirmation on the date of the release by the board. Although it is expected anytime soon since CISCE has concluded the Term I examination for Class 10, 12 in December 2021.

Students are advised to keep their Candidate UID and Index numbers ready to avoid last-minute hassle while viewing their results for the ICSE, ISC Seminister 1 examination 2021-22.

It should be noted that the candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. The mark sheet will only be containing their marks for the papers attempted by them in the Semester 1 examination. The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.

CISCE had decided on conducting the Board examinations in two terms/semesters. Exam for Semester 2 for ICSE Class 10 and ISC 12 is said to be held in the months of March-April 2022. The timetable for Semester 2 for ISC and ICSE will be released in February 2022.

Here's How to check ICSE, ISC Seminister 1 results

To be able to check ICSE, ISC results (2021) first you need to visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Then click on the 'ICSE Result 2021 or ISC Result 2021' link available on the home page.

After clicking on the link you will be asked to enter the login details.

Fill the details and click on submit.

Once, you click on the submit button your result will be displayed on your screen.

Remember to download the result page.

Keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha