New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Following the footsteps of CBSE, CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) has also decided to reduce the ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) syllabus for Board Exam 2022. Earlier on July 2, the board reduced the syllabus of English and Indian languages for both ICSE and ISC. Now the board has further added the reduction in various subjects. Students who are due to appear for the board exams in 2022 can check the reduced ICSE and ISC syllabus via the official website--cisce.org.

According to the official notice released by CISCE, the board has reduced the syllabus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country and difficulties faced by the schools in transacting the syllabus. It further stated that the reduction in the syllabus has been taken in consultation with the experts and has been done in a way it doesn't hamper the future of children. Also, the quality of teaching and education standards will not be compromised.

ICSE Revised Syllabus

The syllabus has been reduced in the following subjects:

History and Civics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Commercial Studies, Computer Applications, Economic Applications, Commercial Applications, Environmental Applications, Home Science, Physical Education, Yoga, English and Indian language.

Click on the link to view the reduced syllabus for ICSE

ISC Revised Syllabus

The syllabus has been reduced in the following subjects:

Accounts, Commerce, Economics, Business Studies, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Science, English and Indian language.

Click on the link to view the reduced syllabus for ISC

The notice further stated that the syllabus of the remaining subjects are currently being reviewed and will be made available on the official website of CISCE soon.

ICSE and ISC students are advised to keep a close check on the official website and English Jagran for the latest updates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv