New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE and ISC Result 2021 on July 24. The board said that students who will not be satisfied with their Class 10 and 12 results can appear for the special exams. So, now CISCE has announced the dates for the special or compartmental exams.

As per the notice released by the board, ICSE or Class 10 and ISC or Class 12 exams will commence from August 16, 2021. However, the end date for both the exam would be different, for ICSE the exam will end on September 2 and ISC on September 7. ISC exam will be held in two shifts, the morning shift will be from 8:45 am and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm.

ICSE & ISC Special Exam 2021: Date Sheet

ICSE 16th August to 2nd Sept 2021 ISC 16th August to 7th Sept 2021 Result Declaration 20th Sept 2021

Click here for the complete date sheet

ICSE & ISC Special Exam 2021: Result

Along with the date sheet, the board has also announced the date of the result, which is September 20, 2021. For further information, students must visit the official website of the CISCE board.

ICSE & ISC Compartmental Exam 2021: Marks and Pass Certificates

"Those students who are successful at the compartment exam and whose overall result will change from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA( Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous Statement of Marks in original to the Council through their school. On receipt of the same. The revised Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate will be sent ro the candidates' school. Students who will be unsuccessful in the Compartment exam and do not qualify for the award of a Pass Certificate, must also return their original Statement of Marks to the Council through their school," read the notice.

ICSE & ISC Improvement Exam 2021: Marks and Pass Certificates

"Those students who appear for the Improvement Exam in specific subjects and which will awarded changed marks, must return the previous Statement Marks and the Pass Certificates, if applicable, in oroginnal to the board through their school. On receipt of the same, the revised Statement of Marks and the Pass Certificates, if, applicable will be sent to the candidates' school. The marks obtained by the candidates in the Improvement Examination shall be considered as their final marks," read the notice.

