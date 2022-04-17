New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School of Certificate Examinations, CISCE is all set to commence the term 2 exams of ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) examinations respectively from April 25 and April 26, 2022. The CISCE ICSE exam will conclude on May 23 and ISC exams will end on June 13 this year. As all the students are set to appear for the second term exams, CISCE will be releasing ICSE, ISC Admit Cards 2022 soon on their official website.

Once released, students preparing for these exams will be able to download these hall tickets from the official website - cisce.org. Students must note that ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Cards 2022 date of release has not been officially announced yet but as per the latest reports on it, it is likely that CISCE will release CISCE TERM 2 admit cards by end of this week or next week.

Here's how a student can download the CISCE ISCE, ISC Term 2 Admit Cards 2022:

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations - cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the relevant Semester 2 Admit Card link.

Enter your login credentials as asked.

Your ICSE or ISC Semester 2 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.

Check important guidelines for CISCE ISC, ISCE Admit cards and Term 2 exams here:

-All the students must reach the exam centre before the mentioned time.

-Students can ask for Term 2 Admit cards from the Heads of their respective schools.

-Students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines at exam centre.

-Students will have to put their signature in the space and they should write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet.

-The question number should be clearly written in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Candidates can only use blue or blank fountain or ball point pen for writing the answers.

Students must not carry banned items such as mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets in the exam centres.

Posted By: Ashita Singh