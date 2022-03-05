New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the class 10th/ ICSE and class 12th/ ISC date sheet with some revisions done in the ICSE date sheet on March 4. The revised date sheet has been uploaded on CISCE's official website- - cisce.org. Students can visit the Board's website to check all exam-related queries or seek updates from here.

As per the revised date sheet both class 10th and 12th exams would begin from April 25, 2022. Students must note the total duration of the exam would be 1.5 hours.

Here's the revised date sheet for CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022:

ICSE 10th Time Table 2022

April 25, 2022- English Language/ English Paper 1

April 26, 2022- Literature in English/ English Paper 2

April 28, 2022.- History & Civics

April 29, 2022.- Environmental Sciences (Group 2 elective)

May 2, 2022- Mathematics

May 4, 2022- Geography

May 6, 2022.- Hindi

May 9, 2022- Physics (Science paper 1)

May 11, 2022- Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages

May 13, 2022- Chemistry (Science paper 2)

May 17, 2022- Biology (Science paper 3)

May 19, 2022- Group III Elective

May 20, 2022- Economics, Sanskrit, French

May 23, 2022- Commercial Studies (Group 2 elective)

ISC 12th Time Table 2022

April 25, 2022- English Paper 2 (Literature in English)

April 26, 2022- English Language (English paper 1)

April 28, 2022- Chemistry (Paper 1 theory)

April 30, 2022- Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music, western Music etc.

May 2, 2022- Physics (paper 1 theory)

May 4, 2022- Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages

May 5, 2022- Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity & Electronics

May 6, 2022- Commerce

May 7, 2022- Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing

May 9, 2022- Mathematics

May 11, 2022- Biology (Paper 1 Theory)

May 13, 2022- Biotechnology, Environmental Science (Paper 1 Theory)

May 14, 2022- Home Science (Paper 1 Theory)

May 17, 2022- Economics

May 20, 2022- Accounts

May 23, 2022- History

May 25, 2022- Sociology

May 27, 2022- Political Science

May 30, 2022- Computer Science (Paper 1 theory)

June 1, 2022- Psychology

June 3, 2022- Physical Education (Paper 1 theory)

June 4, 2022- Legal Studies

June 6, 2022- Business Studies

Posted By: Sugandha Jha