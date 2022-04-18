New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School of Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the admit cards for ICSE and ISC Semester 2 examinations on April 18 or April 19 as per media reports. The board may release the class 10th and 12th admit cards for the second term board examination any time soon. The admit cards for ICSE and ISC Term 2 exams will be released on CISCE's official website. Once released, students will be able to download the hall ticket for the second round of board exams by visiting- cisce.org.

It must be noted that the above given tentative dates are based on media reports quoting sources. The board is yet to give official confirmation on this. However, it is believed that CISCE could soon make an official announcement regarding this if the admit cards are to be released on April 18 or 19. It is only after CISCE officially makes the announcement, that the admit cards will be released.

Also since CISCE is going to commence the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams on 25th and 26th April 2022, respectively, hall tickets are expected to be released online on or before 20th April and published online on the official website - cisce.org. The ICSE exam will conclude on May 23 and ISC exams will end on June 13.

Here's how to download the CISCE ISCE, ISC Term 2 Admit Cards 2022:

Step 1- First go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations at - cisce.org.

Step 2- Then click on the relevant Semester 2 Admit Card link. It will be available on the homepage.

Step 3- Then enter your login credentials.

Step 4- After logging in, your ICSE or ISC Semester 2 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5- Download and take a printout for future references.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha