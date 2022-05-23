New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Almost a month after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will hold CBSE Board Exams 2023 only once from the next academic year, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also confirmed that it will conduct class 10th and 12th board exams only once a year from 2023. The exams will be conducted in February/March 2023.

"It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only ONE EXAMINATION at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023," a statement issued by the CISCE said.

CISCE, along with other Boards like CBSE, adopted a two-term or two-semester system to ease the burden of exams on the students during the COVID-19 second wave. However, with offline classes resuming and students returning to the physical model of education, the annual exam pattern has made a comeback for CISCE 2023 session.

Furthermore, the CISCE has also revised the syllabus for the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE), or Class 10, and the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12. The revised syllabus is available on the official site of the CISCE website (cisce.org). The specimen papers for all subjects will also be made available on the website in July 2022.

Meanwhile, earlier in April, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) confirmed that it will hold CBSE Board Exams 2023 only once in the next academic year. In 2023, the CBSE will not conduct Term 1 and Term 2 exams instead it will conduct Class 10 and 12 exams only once like in previous years. The CBSE in an official notification said that the decision to go back to the annual board exam format is based on a detailed analysis of the new system and feedback from the stakeholders.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha