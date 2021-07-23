ICSE, ISC Results 2021: In a statement, the CISCE said that the ICSE and ISC results would be available at its official website cisce.org. However, students, it said, can also check their results by sending an SMS to 09248082883.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the much-awaited Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 and the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC) class 12 board exam result on Saturday at 3 pm.

In a statement, the CISCE said that the ICSE and ISC results would be available at its official website cisce.org. However, students, it said, can also check their results by sending an SMS -- ICSE or ISC (seven-digit unique ID number) to 09248082883.

"The ICSE and ISC results will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS. The tabulation registers will be made available for schools through careers portal," it said.

How can students can their ICSE, ISC Results 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the CISCE at cisce.org. Click on the link "Results 2021" on the homepage.

Step 2: Select ICSE of ISC as applicable from the course option.

Step 3: Now the students must enter their unique ID, index number, CAPTCHA as shown on the website.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. The candidates are requested to save their results and take a printout for future reference.

If the students or schools are facing any issue, then they can contact the CISCE at 1800-267-1760 or at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com, the board said.

Like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CISCE was forced to cancel the ICSE and ISC board exams this year in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the board said that the results would be declared as per an evaluation criteria similar to that of the CBSE.

Nearly, three lakh students had registered for the ICSE and ISC board exams this year.

As per the CISCE, the ICSE results would be declared this year based on candidates' performance in class 9 and class 10 internal exams. On the other hand, the ISC result would be declared as per the performance of the students in class 11 and class 12 internal exams.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma