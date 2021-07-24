ICSE, ISC Results 2021: The results would be available for the candidates at the official website of the CISCE at cisce.org. It, however, can also be checked at results.cisce.org.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bringing an end to the wait of thousands of students across the country, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board exam results on Saturday at 3 pm. The results would be available for the candidates at the official website of the CISCE at cisce.org. It, however, can also be checked at results.cisce.org.

How can the candidates check their ICSE, ISC Results 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link 'Result 2021' and select your course -- ICSE or ISC

Step 3: Enter your unique ID and CAPTCHA

Step 4: The ICSE, ISC Results 2021 will appear on the screen. Take a printout for future reference.

Are there any other ways for candidates to check their ICSE, ISC Results 2021?

Yes, the candidates can check their ICSE, ISC Results 2021 by SMS facility. Class 10 students would need to send a text -- ICSE (Unique ID) -- to 09248082883. Similarly, class 12 students can text -- ISC (Unique ID) -- 09248082883.

What if the candidates have some querries about their ICSE, ISC Results 2021?

In such a case, the CISCE has said that the candidates can send an application to their respective schools. The application should contain the objection "in detail along with reasons thereof", the board said.

"All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021," it said.

ICSE, ISC Results 2021 -- Evaluation criteria

The CISCE was forced to cancel the ICSE and ISC board exams this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It must be mentioned that around three lakh candidates -- who had registered for the exams -- would be evaluated as per the assessment criteria devised by board officials.

In the case of ICSE Results 2021, the candidates would be judged on their performance in classes 9 and 10. The ISC Results 2021, meanwhile, would be declared based on the candidates' performance in classes 11 and 12.

