ICSE, ISC Result 2021: Students will be given the option to raise objections regarding the computation of marks. Check out the topper list below

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Result 2021 today, July 24. The result will be announced at 3 PM on the official website of CISCE Board- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon, in the notice, said that this year the option of rechecking answer scripts will not be available as the exam was cancelled. However, students will be given the option to raise objections regarding the computation of marks. The students will have to submit a written application to the school stating the objection detail with reasons.

ICSE Result 2021: Topper List

This year, CISCE cancelled ICSE or Class 10 board exam 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. They marked the students based on their past performance in classes 8, 9 and 10. This year board hasn't announced any decision regarding releasing the merit list of ICSE students.

ICSE Result 2020: Topper List

Last year, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the central board was not able to conduct the board exams in a proper manner. Owing to this, the board didn't release the merit list, however, we have brought you the statistics for last year.

Total students - 2,07,902

Total passed - 2,06,525

Unsuccessful students - 1377

Total boys appeared - 112,668

Total girls appeared - 95,234

ISC Result 2021: Topper List

This year, CISCE cancelled ISC or Class 12 board exam 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. They marked the students based on their past performances. Just like last year, the board is expected to not release the merit list of class 12 students due to the ongoing pandemic. However, no official announcement regarding the same was made.

ISC Result 2020: Topper List

Last year, CISCE didn't release class 12 merit released due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. However, we have brought you the statistics for last year.

Total Number of Students Appeared - 88,409

No. of Girls Appeared - 40,980

Girl's Pass Percentage - 46.35 %

No. of Boys Appeared - 47,429

Boy's Pass Percentage - 53.65 %

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv