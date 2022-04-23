New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released an important notice regarding the ICSE and ISC Semester-2 examinations. As per the notice released by the council, it has issued a clarification on the alleged 'vaccine mandate.'The ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2022 is scheduled to start from the 25th and 26th of April respectively, for both class 10 and 12 students.

As per the clarification issued by CISCE, 'vaccination is not compulsory' for appearing in the upcoming ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022. Therefore, all schools and their heads cannot deny any student to sit in the exam, if they are not vaccinated.

Recently, several students complained that they were denied entry into the examination hall, after which the entire matter came to the limelight. The same information was relayed to concerned authorities, following which the council clarified that the notice was dated in the month of January and it is merely an 'advisory.' It nowhere meant that being vaccinated was 'mandatory.'

The CISCE notice dated on January 4, 2022, stated "The CISCE has advised the Heads of CISCE affiliated Schools to encourage the parents and guardians of their schools to get their wards in the age group of 15 - 18 years vaccinated at the earliest."

On the same, CISCE's clarification reads, "The CISCE reiterates the above as being only an advisory to all affiliated schools. It is neither compulsory, mandatory nor a pre-condition for candidates appearing for the ICSE & ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examinations scheduled to commence from 25th & 26th April 2022 respectively."

Students are advised to check the recent notice issued by the council and act accordingly. It should be noted that CISCE 10th 12th Semester 2 exams will be held in offline mode. Students are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for further information.

