New Delhi |Jagran Education Desk: A few days ago, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced that ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will take place in the last week of April, and now the council has advised schools not conduct pre-board exams if the syllabus has not been covered and revised.

“Schools are advised to not conduct the ‘Pre-Board Examinations’ for the ICSE and ISC candidates unless the syllabus has been thoroughly revised and completed. Preferably, the ‘Pre-Board’ examinations should be conducted between March end and April,” stated the official notice issued by CISCE.

Earlier, the education body stated that the start of the examination for semester 2 will be kept in the last week of April 2022. As per the claims of the council, the scheduling of exams in April end will give enough time to schools to revise and complete the semester 2 portions of the bifurcated and reduced syllabuses.

The CISE has decided to conduct a two-semester system for the year 2022 instead of one final exam, and each semester covers approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus.

Due to the disruption in education activities caused by Covid-19, the board decided to reduce the syllabi for various subjects for ICSE and ISC students.

Meanwhile, a set of students who belonged from various boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and NIOS to state boards such as Maharashtra Board, Jharkhand Board, RBSE have knocked the door of the Supreme Court with a fresh plea, demanding the cancellation of offline examinations.

The students have submitted a written plea in the Supreme Court, seeking different options of assessment in place of offline examinations. The Supreme Court is likely to list the matter for hearing on February 21.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen