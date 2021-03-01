ICSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: The ICSE Class 10 board exams will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 ICSE examinations will continue till June 7, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations on Monday announced that it will conduct the Class 12 board exams from April 9 and that for Class 10 from May 5. The board will communicate the exam results to the heads of schools by July, officials said.

Last year, the board exams had been cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the students were evaluated based on internal assessments. The education board had told the Supreme Court that it would not provide students with an option of re-examination and they will solely to evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

A circular sent by CICSE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon to all school principals recently stated that the exams will not be held as per their usual schedule in February considering the pandemic situation and the upcoming elections in five states. It also stated that the dates of the exams will be announced at an appropriate time.

The ICSE Class 10 board exams will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 ICSE examinations will continue till June 7, 2021.

The CISCE released the schedule for Class 10 board exams, according to which most of the exams will begin from 9 am, except a few which will be held from 11 am.

CISCE Class 10 Exams Datesheet

CISCE Class 12 Exams Datesheet

The CBSE has already announced the schedule for its Class 10 and Class 12 board exams which will begin from May 4. Class X exams will finish on June 7, while Class XII exams will conclude on June 11. Practical exams will begin from March 1.

The schools and other educational institutions were closed across the country in March last year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequential lockdown. The states started reopening schools and colleges gradually from October onwards following the Unlock directions from the Centre. However, most of the schools continue to hold online classes for students.

