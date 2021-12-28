New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10th exam and Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 exam on January 1, 2022. CISCE has conducted the first semester of the board exams 2022 for both ICSE and ISC students. The board is expected to release the results of the term 1 examination soon. However, CISCE is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

Also, CISCE will not release the merit list this time. The final marks will only be revealed after the term 2 exams. The result will be announced after combining the marks of both semester 1 and 2 exams.

The term 1 results will come in the form of a computer-generated mark sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination, CISCE mentioned in its notification.

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

CISCE further informed that the board does not retain the answer script of the candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of the results. Students can check the results once it's out on the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Here's how to check results:

First visit the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Then click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link.

After this, select your class.

Now, enter your unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code

Then click on submit to view results.

Remember to download the result and take a print out for further reference.

How to check results via SMS:

Type ICSE <space> seven-digit unique ID to get ICSE result 2022 on SMS.

Type ISC <space> seven-digit unique ID to get the ISC result 2022 on SMS.

Send the message to 09248082883.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha