ICSE Date Sheet 2023: Class 10,12 Date Sheet Released At cisce.org; Check Full Schedule Here

THE COUNCIL for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday evening released the date sheet for the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 board exams 2023 session. The class 10 exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 29 and class 12 exams will be held from February 13 to March 31. Candidates can check the class 10 and 12 date sheets at– cisce.org

The ISC class 12 exam will be start at 2 pm for most of the subjects and ICSE class 10 exams will be held in the morning shift from 11 am. Apart from the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes will be given to candidates for reading the question paper. Candidates who arrive late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the supervising examiner.

"Candidates should be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject. (Including reading time). A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall / Room before the conclusion of the paper." the official notification by the CISCE reads.



ICSE CLASS 10 BOARD EXAM DATE SHEET

February 27– 11 a.m– English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1

March 01– 11 a.m.-- Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2

March 03– 11 a.m.-- Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

March 04– 9 a.m.-- Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

March 06– 11 a.m– History & Civics

March 10– 11 a.m– Mathematics

March 11– 09 a.m.-- Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)

March 13– 11 a.m.-- Geography

March 14– 11 a.m– Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

March 15– 11 a.m– Second Languages (Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, etc)

March 17– 11 a.m– Physics - SCIENCE Paper 1

March 18– 09 a.m– Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

March 20– 11 a.m.-- Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2

March 21– 11 a.m.-- Economics (Group II Elective)

March 23– 11 a.m– Group III-Elective

March 24– 11 a.m.-- French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)

March 25– 09 a.m– Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

March 27– 11 a.m– Hindi

March 29– 11 a.m.-- Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3

ISC CLASS 12 BOARD EXAM DATE SHEET

February 13– 2 PM– English - Paper 1 (English Language)

February 14– 2 PM– English - Paper 2 (Literature in English

February 16– 2 PM– Commerce

February 17– 2 PM– Geography, Electricity and Electronics, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Geometrical & Building Drawing

February 20– 2 PM– Mathematics

February 21– 2 PM– Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1

February 24– 2 PM– Economics

February 25– 9 AM– Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

February 27– 2 PM– Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 1– 2 PM– Business Studies

March 3– 2 PM– Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical languages

March 4– 9 A.M– Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)

March 6– 2 P.M– Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 10–2 P.M– History

March 11– 9 A.M– Art Paper 5 (Crafts A)

March 13– 2 P.M– Accounts

March 14– 9 A.M– Art Paper 3

March 15– 2 P.M– Political Science Biotechnology - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 17– 2 P.M– Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 18– 2 P.M– Legal Studies

March 20– 2 P.M.-- Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 21– 9 A.M.-- Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

March 23– 2 P.M.-- Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 24– 2 P.M– Physical Education

March 25– 2 P.M– Elective English Hospitality Management

March 27– 2 P.M– Psychology

March 29– 2 P.M.-- Sociology

March 31– 2 P.M.-- Environmental Science