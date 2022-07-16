ICSE Class 10th Results: CISCE To Announce 10th Scorecards Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce the ICSE class 10th results on Sunday (July 17), announced CISE through a press release. The education board will declare the matric results at 5 PM on Sunday. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are declared, students can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- cisce.org

Earlier media reports claimed that the results will be declared on July 15. However, that did not happen. Now, as per the board's official announcement, the results will be announced on July 17 at 5 PM.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," reads the press release.

if you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to check ICSE Class 10 semester 2 results?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'Results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new window will be opened in front of you

Step 4: Now, students need to enter their UID and Index number in the given space

Step 5: Click on the ‘Show Result’ button

Step 6: The ICSE result 2022 semester 2 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download the result and take a printout for future use.