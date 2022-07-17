ICSE 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: CISCE To Declare Class 10 Results Today At 5 PM

-
11:43 AM
ICSE Results 2022
ICSE class 10th exam date commenced on April 25
ICSE class 12th exam date ended on May 23
-
11:28 AM
Details Mentioned in ICSE results 2022
Candidate name
Candidate ID
Date of birth
School
Subjects
Subject-wise total marks
Subject-wise percentage marks
Result status
-
11:14 AM
How to check ICSE Class 10th result 2022 via SMS?
Steps to check results via SMS
Step 1: Type ICSE<Space><Seven digit Unique Id>
Step 2: Now, send the text to this number: 09248082883
The online ICSE 10th result 2022 semester 2 will be sent on the same phone number.
-
10:57 AM
ICSE board result: Where to check ICSE Class 10 semester 2 result
Official website
Via SMS
DigiLocker
-
10:46 AM
Websites to check CISCE ICSE 10th result 2022
cisce.org
indiaresult.comexamresult.net
digilocker.gov.in
Umang App
-
10:31 AM
CISCE Official Notice Regarding Result Declaration
"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
-
10:13 AM
How to check ICSE Class 10 semester 2 results?
If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.
How to check ICSE Class 10 semester 2 results?
Step 1: Go to the official website -- cisce.org
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'Results 2022' -- Click on that
Step 3: Now, a new window will be opened in front of you
Step 4: Now, students need to enter their UID and Index number in the given space
Step 5: Click on the ‘Show Result’ button
Step 6: The ICSE result 2022 semester 2 will appear on the screen
NOTE: Download the result and take a printout for future use.
-
09:56 AM
ICSE Result 2022 Today
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Semester 2 result 2022 Today July 17
LIVE BLOG
ICSE 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: CISCE To Declare Class 10 Results Today At 5 PM
Mallika Mehzabeen
Sun, 17 Jul 2022 11:43 AM IST
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare the class 10th results today at 5 pm. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the CISCE. Once the results are declared, students can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- cisce.org CISCE conducted the class 10 board exams from April 26 to May 23. It had conducted ICSE and ISC Exams 2022 in two semesters. While the first semester was conducted from December last year to January this year, the second semester took place from April to May this year.
17 July 2022