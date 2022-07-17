ICSE 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: CISCE To Declare Class 10 Results Today At 5 PM

10:13 AM

How to check ICSE Class 10 semester 2 results?

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'Results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new window will be opened in front of you

Step 4: Now, students need to enter their UID and Index number in the given space

Step 5: Click on the ‘Show Result’ button

Step 6: The ICSE result 2022 semester 2 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download the result and take a printout for future use.