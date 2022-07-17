LIVE BLOG

ICSE 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: CISCE To Declare Class 10 Results Today At 5 PM

Mallika Mehzabeen
Sun, 17 Jul 2022 11:43 AM IST
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare the class 10th results today at 5 pm. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the CISCE. Once the results are declared, students can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- cisce.org CISCE conducted the class 10 board exams from April 26 to May 23. It had conducted ICSE and ISC Exams 2022 in two semesters. While the first semester was conducted from December last year to January this year, the second semester took place from April to May this year.

17 July 2022

  • 11:43 AM

    ICSE Results 2022

    ICSE class 10th exam date commenced on April 25

    ICSE class 12th exam date ended on May 23

     

  • 11:28 AM

    Details Mentioned in ICSE results 2022

    Candidate name

    Candidate ID

    Date of birth

    School

    Subjects

    Subject-wise total marks

    Subject-wise percentage marks

    Result status

  • 11:14 AM

    How to check ICSE Class 10th result 2022 via SMS?

    Steps to check results via SMS

    Step 1: Type ICSE<Space><Seven digit Unique Id>

    Step 2: Now, send the text to this number: 09248082883

    The online ICSE 10th result 2022 semester 2 will be sent on the same phone number.

  • 10:57 AM

    ICSE board result: Where to check ICSE Class 10 semester 2 result

    Official website

    Via SMS

    DigiLocker

  • 10:46 AM

    Websites to check CISCE ICSE 10th result 2022

    cisce.org

    indiaresult.comexamresult.net

    digilocker.gov.in

    Umang App

  • 10:31 AM

    CISCE Official Notice Regarding Result Declaration


    "The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

  • 10:13 AM

    How to check ICSE Class 10 semester 2 results?

    If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

    Step 1: Go to the official website -- cisce.org

    Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'Results 2022' -- Click on that

    Step 3: Now, a new window will be opened in front of you

    Step 4: Now, students need to enter their UID and Index number in the given space

    Step 5: Click on the ‘Show Result’ button

    Step 6: The ICSE result 2022 semester 2 will appear on the screen

    NOTE: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

  • 09:56 AM

    ICSE Result 2022 Today

    Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Semester 2 result 2022 Today July 17

     

