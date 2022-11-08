ICSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet 2023 Expected Soon At cisce.org; Check Examination Pattern

The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) is expected to soon release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 date sheet 2023. The CISCE board is yet to confirm any date or time regarding the exam. According to media reports, the date sheets are likely to be released by November.

The CISCE has decided to conduct only one examination at the end of the academic year 2023. Earlier, due to Covid-19, the exam schedule was divided in two terms. The notice states: "The CISCE has decided to conduct only one examination at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023."

The ICSE board has already stated that it will be conducting board exams from February to March 2023. The ICSE Class 10th date sheet will include the subjects, dates, day, and timing of the examination.

Candidates who will be appearing in the ICSE 10th exams 2023 have to choose a minimum of six subjects. Students will be required to select a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 3 subjects from their specific group:

Group 1 (compulsory): The internal ICSE board examination percentage will carry 80 marks, while the internal assessment will be for 20 marks.

Group 2: Candidates will be required to opt minimum of two and a maximum of three subjects from group 2. Similar to group 1, there are 80 marks for written papers and 20 marks for internal assessment.

Group 3: Candidates will choose one subject out of the available options. The written exam will be 50 marks, while the internal assessment will carry 50 marks allotment.

ICSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet 2023: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link' Download ICSE class 10 Datesheet 2023'.

Step 3: Now, the PDF document will appear on the screen

Step 4: ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Note: Download and take a printout for future use.