ICSE Board Exams 2023: Date Sheet For Classes 10, 12 Exams To Be Out Soon; Know Marking Scheme And Other Details Here

THE Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams soon. Students who will appear for the ISC, ICSE examination 2023 are advised to keep a regular check at cisce.org to know the exam schedule.

Class 10

ICSE class 10 exams are expected to be conducted in March next year. The exam will be held in offline mode. The marking scheme of the subjects will be 80 per cent for the written exams and 20 per cent for internal assessment and project work. Out of 20 marks, maximum of 10 marks will be awarded by the subject teacher and the rest 10 marks will be awarded by the external teacher.

The duration of the exam varies for every subject. They are either held for 2 or 2.5 hours. Students can check the syllabus and previous year's questions to know the chapters and topics to be covered for the exam.

Class 12

ISC class 12 exams are also expected to be conducted in March next year. The exam will be held in offline mode. Candidates have to select a maximum of 6 subjects including English as a compulsory subject. Each subject will consist of a theory paper and project work or practicals. The exam will be held for three hours each. The minimum passing marks will be 35 per cent for each subject.

The internal evaluation for project work will be done by subject teachers while the practical exam or practical work evaluated by a visiting examiner. Those candidates who will not be able to pass in any one subject can appear for the compartment exams which will be held after a month of declaration of the final result.

ISC, ICSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website– cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download ICSE class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023’on the homepage

Step 3: Now, a PDF document will appear on the screen

Step 4: ICSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 will appear on the screen