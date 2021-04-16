The decision was taken by the government of India for the students who are appearing for ICSE board exams this year amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: ISCE Boars Exams 2021 for classes 10th and 12th have been cancelled. However, recently, before the decision came, DDMC had rolled out a new update for ICSE board students in Delhi that those who are appearing for ICSE exams in 2021, will not need Epasses to appear for exams.

Yes, as per the Delhi government, students in the city, who are appearing for exams during the weekend or the ones who are conducting the exams amidst the curfew will not be needing an Epass. They just need to show their admit card and the movement for them will be allowed during the weekend lockdown in the capital.

Meanwhile, talking about board exams of different states getting cancelled, a lot of state governments including centre, decided to postpone the class 12 board exams for 2021 while many took a step to cancel the class 10 board exams of the year. The announcement from different state boards and CBSE was made in order to control the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

States like Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab, Maharashtra and more have either cancelled or have changed the schedule for the exams. Meanwhile, many entrance exams have been postponed and rescheduled as well. Recently, it was announced that NEET PG exam which was scheduled to happen on April 18 has now been deferred.

On the other hand, last year, ISCE board decided to cancel the board exams and took up different parameters to postpone the students. The promotion and checking happened on the basis of students' best three papers in ISCE board exam. The other parameter was submission of project and another one was percentage of the particular subject's internal marks for class 10 or on the basis of practical work for class 12.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal