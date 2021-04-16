CISCE Board Exams 2021: This comes two days after the CBSE cancelled the class 10th board exams and postponed those of class 12th amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) on Friday postponed the class 10th and 12th board exams amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the country and said that final dates will likely be announced by the first week of June.

"While Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date, appearing for the Exam is optional for Class 10 students. For those Class 10 students who choose not to appear for exams, CISCE will develop an objective criterion for their results," the board said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

This comes two days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the class 10th board exams and postponed those of class 12th after an appeal from lakhs of students and parents in view of the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the country. Apart from the CBSE, several other state boards -- including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Odisha -- have postponed and cancelled the class 10th and 12th exams.

Meanwhile, the ICSE board exams were also cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic following which class 10th and 1th students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. The board had said that students would need to score at least 33 per cent and 40 per cent marks to clear the class 10th and 12th exams respectively.

India on Friday reported more than 2.17 lakh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that over 1,100 fatalities have pushed the death toll past the 1.74 lakh mark. Currently, India has 15.69 lakh active coronavirus cases while the national recovery rate dropped to 87.80 per cent due to a surge in cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma