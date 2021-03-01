ICSE Board Exam Datesheet 2021: Schedule for Class 10 exams released, exams from May 5; check here
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams released the schedule of the class 10 examination today.The exams for Class 10 will start from May 5, 2021, and it will end on June 7, 2021.
The first examination will be of the English language that will take place on May 5. The duration of the examination will be of 2 hours and it will start at 11 am. The ICSE Board officials also said that the results of the examination will be announced by July.
An official statement also read that the examination paper will be distributed to the students at 10.45 am so that the students can start writing at 11 am.
Check out the ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet here:
|Day &Date
|Time
|Subject
|Duration
|Wednesday May 5
|11 AM
|English Language English Paper 1
|2 hrs
|
Thursday
|11 AM
|Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
|2 hrs
|
Saturday
|9 AM
|Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
|3 hrs
|
Monday
|11 AM
|Literature in English – English Paper 2
|2 hrs
|
Wednesday
|11 AM
|History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1
|2 hrs
|
Thursday
|11 AM
|Economics (Group II Elective)
|2 hrs
|
Saturday
|9 AM
|Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)
|3 hrs
|
Tuesday
|11 AM
|Mathematics
|2½ hrs
|
Thursday
|11 AM
|Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2
|2 hrs
|
Saturday
|9 AM
|Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)
|3 hrs
|
Monday
|11 AM
|
Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
|2 hrs
|
Tuesday
|11 AM
|
Second Languages:
|3 hrs
|
Friday
|11 AM
|Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1
|2 hrs
|
Saturday
|9 AM
|Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)
|3 hrs
|
Monday
|11 AM
|Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2
|2 hrs
|
Wednesday
|11 AM
|Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3
|2 hrs
|
Friday
|11 AM
|Hindi
|3 hrs
|
Monday
|11 AM
|
(Group III-Elective)
|
2 hrs
3 hrs
To clear the examination of ICSE, the students need to score at least 33 marks, and on aggregate, the students need to score about 40 per cent marks in each subject.
Owing to the current COVID-19 situation, the ICSE Board also issued guidelines for the students appearing for the examination. In which they stated that the students need to reach the examination centre before time so that the overcrowding could be avoided.
The students need to follow the guidelines properly and they should follow the social distancing norms. The candidates have to ensure that they wear a face mask, and carry their own stationery.
