New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams released the schedule of the class 10 examination today.The exams for Class 10 will start from May 5, 2021, and it will end on June 7, 2021.

The first examination will be of the English language that will take place on May 5. The duration of the examination will be of 2 hours and it will start at 11 am. The ICSE Board officials also said that the results of the examination will be announced by July. 

An official statement also read that the examination paper will be distributed to the students at 10.45 am so that the students can start writing at 11 am.

Check out the ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet here:

Day &Date Time Subject Duration
Wednesday May 5 11 AM English Language English Paper 1  2 hrs

Thursday
May 6

 11 AM Environmental Science (Group II Elective)  2 hrs

Saturday
May 8

 9 AM Art Paper 1 (Still Life) 3 hrs

Monday
May 10

 11 AM Literature in English – English Paper 2 2 hrs

Wednesday
May 12

 11 AM History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 2 hrs

Thursday
May 13

 11 AM Economics (Group II Elective) 2 hrs

Saturday
May 15

 9 AM Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) 3 hrs

Tuesday
May 18

 11 AM Mathematics  2½ hrs

Thursday
May 20

 11 AM Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 2 hrs

Saturday
May 22

 9 AM Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) 3 hrs

Monday
May 24

 11 AM

Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
French (Group II Elective)

 2 hrs

Tuesday
May 25

 11 AM

Second Languages:
Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada,
Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia,
Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu
Modern Foreign Languages:
Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese,
Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

 3 hrs

Friday
May 28

 11 AM Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1 2 hrs

Saturday
May 29

 9 AM Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)  3 hrs

Monday
May 31

 11 AM Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2 2 hrs

Wednesday
June 2

 11 AM Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3 2 hrs

Friday
June 4

 11 AM Hindi 3 hrs

Monday
June 7

 11 AM

(Group III-Elective)
Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications,
Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications,
Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science,
Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media &
Communication, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga
Technical Drawing Applications

2 hrs

3 hrs


To clear the examination of ICSE, the students need to score at least 33 marks, and on aggregate, the students need to score about 40 per cent marks in each subject.

Owing to the current COVID-19 situation, the ICSE Board also issued guidelines for the students appearing for the examination. In which they stated that the students need to reach the examination centre before time so that the overcrowding could be avoided.

The students need to follow the guidelines properly and they should follow the social distancing norms. The candidates have to ensure that they wear a face mask, and carry their own stationery.

