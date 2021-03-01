The exams for Class 10 will start from May 5, 2021, and it will end on June 7, 2021, check full details inside.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams released the schedule of the class 10 examination today.The exams for Class 10 will start from May 5, 2021, and it will end on June 7, 2021.

The first examination will be of the English language that will take place on May 5. The duration of the examination will be of 2 hours and it will start at 11 am. The ICSE Board officials also said that the results of the examination will be announced by July.

An official statement also read that the examination paper will be distributed to the students at 10.45 am so that the students can start writing at 11 am.

Check out the ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet here:

Day &Date Time Subject Duration Wednesday May 5 11 AM English Language English Paper 1 2 hrs Thursday

May 6 11 AM Environmental Science (Group II Elective) 2 hrs Saturday

May 8 9 AM Art Paper 1 (Still Life) 3 hrs Monday

May 10 11 AM Literature in English – English Paper 2 2 hrs Wednesday

May 12 11 AM History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 2 hrs Thursday

May 13 11 AM Economics (Group II Elective) 2 hrs Saturday

May 15 9 AM Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) 3 hrs Tuesday

May 18 11 AM Mathematics 2½ hrs Thursday

May 20 11 AM Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 2 hrs Saturday

May 22 9 AM Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) 3 hrs Monday

May 24 11 AM Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

French (Group II Elective) 2 hrs Tuesday

May 25 11 AM Second Languages:

Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada,

Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia,

Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu

Modern Foreign Languages:

Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese,

Spanish, Thai, Tibetan 3 hrs Friday

May 28 11 AM Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1 2 hrs Saturday

May 29 9 AM Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) 3 hrs Monday

May 31 11 AM Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2 2 hrs Wednesday

June 2 11 AM Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3 2 hrs Friday

June 4 11 AM Hindi 3 hrs Monday

June 7 11 AM (Group III-Elective)

Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications,

Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications,

Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science,

Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media &

Communication, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga

Technical Drawing Applications 2 hrs 3 hrs



To clear the examination of ICSE, the students need to score at least 33 marks, and on aggregate, the students need to score about 40 per cent marks in each subject.

Owing to the current COVID-19 situation, the ICSE Board also issued guidelines for the students appearing for the examination. In which they stated that the students need to reach the examination centre before time so that the overcrowding could be avoided.

The students need to follow the guidelines properly and they should follow the social distancing norms. The candidates have to ensure that they wear a face mask, and carry their own stationery.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma