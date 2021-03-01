ICSE Class 12 Exam Schedule: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the date sheet for ISC CLass 12 exams which will begin from April 8 and conclude on June 16.

The board said the class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, which will be a 90-minutes paper, instead of three hours scheduled for other subjects starting April 9.

ISC class 12 exam time table

Thursday, April 8- Computer Science (paper 2) practical- planning session

Friday, April 9- Home Science (planning session), Indian Music Carnatic practical

Wednesday, May 5- Business Studies

Thursday, May 6- English paper-1

Saturday, May 8- Elective English

Tuesday, May 11- Maths

Thursday, May 13- English, paper 2

Saturday, May 15- Home Science- Paper 1 (Theory)

Monday, May 17- Physics Paper- 1 (Theory)

Tuesday, May 18- Art paper 3

Wednesday, May 19- Sociology

Thursday, May 20- Legal Studies, Mass Media and Communication

Friday, May 21- Chemistry theory

Sunday, May 22- Electricity and Electronics, Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing, Geometrical and Building Drawing

Monday, May 24- Accounts

Tuesday, May 25- History

Thursday, May 27- Commerce

Friday, May 28- Geography

Saturday, May 29- Art paper 2 (Drawing and painting from nature)

Monday, May 31- Environmental Science- Paper 1

Tuesday, June 1- Indian Languages/ Modern Foreign Langiages/ Classical Languages

Wednesday, June 2- Art paper 5

Thursday, June 3- Computer Science (Paper 1) theory

Friday, June 4- Hindustani, paper 1 (theory), Carnatic- paper 1 (theory), fashion designing, paper 1 (theory)

Saturday, June 5- Art paper 4

Monday, June 7- Biology, paper 1 (theory)

Tuesday, June 8- Hospitality Management

Wednesday, June 9- Physical Education- Paper 1 (theory)

Thursday, June 10 – Biotechnology, paper 1 (theory)

Friday, June 11- Economics

Saturday, June 12- Art paper 1 (Drawing or painting from still life)

Monday, June 14: Political Science

Wednesday, June 16: Psychology

"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July· The results will not be available from office of council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians," said Gerry Arathoon, the CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary.

Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. However, the exams have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta