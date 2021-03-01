ICSE Board Exam Datesheet 2021: Class 12 exams to be held from April 8-June 16, check complete schedule here
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the date sheet for ISC CLass 12 exams which will begin from April 8 and conclude on June 16.
The board said the class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, which will be a 90-minutes paper, instead of three hours scheduled for other subjects starting April 9.
ISC class 12 exam time table
Thursday, April 8- Computer Science (paper 2) practical- planning session
Friday, April 9- Home Science (planning session), Indian Music Carnatic practical
Wednesday, May 5- Business Studies
Thursday, May 6- English paper-1
Saturday, May 8- Elective English
Tuesday, May 11- Maths
Thursday, May 13- English, paper 2
Saturday, May 15- Home Science- Paper 1 (Theory)
Monday, May 17- Physics Paper- 1 (Theory)
Tuesday, May 18- Art paper 3
Wednesday, May 19- Sociology
Thursday, May 20- Legal Studies, Mass Media and Communication
Friday, May 21- Chemistry theory
Sunday, May 22- Electricity and Electronics, Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing, Geometrical and Building Drawing
Monday, May 24- Accounts
Tuesday, May 25- History
Thursday, May 27- Commerce
Friday, May 28- Geography
Saturday, May 29- Art paper 2 (Drawing and painting from nature)
Monday, May 31- Environmental Science- Paper 1
Tuesday, June 1- Indian Languages/ Modern Foreign Langiages/ Classical Languages
Wednesday, June 2- Art paper 5
Thursday, June 3- Computer Science (Paper 1) theory
Friday, June 4- Hindustani, paper 1 (theory), Carnatic- paper 1 (theory), fashion designing, paper 1 (theory)
Saturday, June 5- Art paper 4
Monday, June 7- Biology, paper 1 (theory)
Tuesday, June 8- Hospitality Management
Wednesday, June 9- Physical Education- Paper 1 (theory)
Thursday, June 10 – Biotechnology, paper 1 (theory)
Friday, June 11- Economics
Saturday, June 12- Art paper 1 (Drawing or painting from still life)
Monday, June 14: Political Science
Wednesday, June 16: Psychology
"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July· The results will not be available from office of council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians," said Gerry Arathoon, the CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary.
Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. However, the exams have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Posted By: Abhinav Gupta