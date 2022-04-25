New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or the ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 for Class 10 will begin today (April 25). The exam will be conducted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE. Students of class 10 ICSE board will be appearing for their first semester 2 board exam today.

The council will conduct the exam for students of class 10 from 11 AM. It should be noted that the ICSE Sem 2 Exams will come to an end in the month of May. The last date when students will appear for the exam is May 23, 2022. This will be the first time, when ICSE students will appear for the second sem exam. The first exam that is being conducted is for the English Language.

Date Time Subject 25 April 2022 11:00 AM English Language

It should be noted that all the students must carry their admit card with them to their respective exam centres. Students will not be given entry if they do not have their admit cards with them.

The education body has also issued some guidelines for the candidates to keep in mind while appearing for the exam. Take a look here:

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022: Exam Day guidelines

1. Students must ensure that they should reach the examination centre 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

2. Students should only use Black or Blue ballpoint pens for writing the answers.

3. Students should make sure that they should tie all their answer sheets properly, and they should mention their roll number or Unique Identification number on the top.

4. Students should draw margins on both sides of the papers

5. Students are required to follow all the Covid-19 protocols.

6. It should be noted that all students have to bring their own stationery, hand sanitiser, and water bottle to avoid contact.

7. Students must maintain social distancing

8. Students are advised to follow the same numbering of the question as given in the exam paper to avoid confusion.

9. It should be noted that students are not allowed to bring any electronic devices such as calculators, or mobile phones inside the exam hall.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen