ICSE 10th Result 2022: When Will CISCE Release Class 10th Term 2 Results?

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is expected to release ICSE and ISC results in 2022 soon. As per recent reports on the same, the CISCE is likely to announce the ICSE Class 10 result 2022 next week, by July 16, while the ISC, Class 12 result by July end.

Once released, students who appeared for exams can check their scorecards on the official website of CISCE at - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Although the council has not made any official announcement regarding the result date, it is likely that the same can be made soon.

According to a Careers 360 report, "the evaluation process for ICSE, Class 10 was completed last month, while the ISC, 12th evaluation process is yet to be completed. The council will announce both 10th, and 12th results 2022 in July; ICSE results will be announced next week and ISC results by month-end."

ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 - Date

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination will most likely release the ICSE or class 10th results on July 16th. Students must note that as per earlier trends, it has been seen that CISCE declares their results after CBSE board results.

ISCE Class 10th Result 2022: Here's How To Check Score Cards

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org

Click on the result link. Select your class

On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, over a lakh students appeared in the ICSE, and ISC exams this year, the Class 10 exam was concluded on May 20, while the 12th exam was on June 13. The final result will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters; semesters 1 and 2, as per CISCE.