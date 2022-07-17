ICSE 10th Result 2022: Full List Of Websites To Check Class 10 Board Exam Results

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE class 10th results today (July 17) at 5 PM. Students are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of the education board. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- cisce.org

Students should note that the school heads can also check the results. In order to check the results, school heads would need the principal’s login ID and password.

Apart from the official website, students can also check the results from different websites including :

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

results.nic.in.

Students should note that they can also check their ICSE Class 10 scores via SMS or through the Digilocker app. Once the results are out, students can collect their r ICSE 10th mark sheet from their respective schools. The education body conducted the exam from April 25 till May 23, 2022.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How To Check ICSE 10th Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official page of the education body -- cisce.org

Step 2: Now, students on the homepage will find the result link -- click on that

Step 3: On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information

Step 4: The ICSE 10th Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take the printout of the document for future use.

How To Recieve Results Through SMS

In order to get results directly on mobile phones via SMS service, students have to follow these simple steps.

Students have to type their Unique ID in the given manner -- ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the SMS to -- 09248082883

Students will receive the results on the number from which the SMS was sent.