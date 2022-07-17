ICSE 10th Result 2022: CISCE Releases Class 10 Scorecards; 99.8% Students Pass

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has declared the ICSE Class 10th result 2022 on July 17th. For students who appeared for the CISCE ICSE Exams, class 10th result 2022 is available on the official website -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Students can access and download the Class 10 ICSE results using their unique identification number and index number.

As per the council, this year 99.97 percent of students have successfully passed the class 10th exams.

Across the country, four students have bagged the first rank while three of them from UP, Anika Gupta from Sheiling House, Kanpur; Pushkar Tripathi from Jesus & Mary School, Balrampur, and Kanishka Mittal from CMS, Lucknow have topped the ICSE exams in the country. They have secured 99.8% marks.

The second rank has been shared by 34 students with a score of 99.6 percent, while 72 are in the third spot with 99.4 percent mark. The pass percentage for girls (99.98) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97). You can check Toppers List Here.

Students must note that this year, CISCE has prepared the ICSE 2022 final mark sheet by equally considering the marks scored by a student in both semester1 and semester 2. Students can check their CISCE Class 10 result by following the step-by guide.

ICSE 10th Result 2022: Steps To Check CISCE 10th Results

1. Visit the official website at cisce.org.

2. Click on the 'ICSE Class 10 result 2022' link

3. Enter unique ID, index number, and captcha

4. Submit and ICSE 2022 result will appear on the screen

5. Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Students must also note that the ICSE result rechecking window will be activated from July 17 to July 23.

Meanwhile, CISCE conducted ICSE and ISC Exams 2022 in two semesters. While the first semester was conducted from December last year to January this year, the second semester took place from April to May this year.