ICSE 10th Result 2022: CISCE Likely To Announce Class 10th Scorecards This Week

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce class 10th results this week. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of the education board. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website -- cisce.org

As per media reports, the education board is likely to announce class 10 results on Saturday (July 16).

"ICSE, 10th exam result 2022 is likely to be announced by July 16, the result date will be informed soon," an official was quoted as saying by Careers 360.

Talking about numbers, then a total of a lakh student appeared for the exam. The education board conducted the exam from April 25 to May 23. Students should note that in order to check the results, they would need their roll number, and date of birth.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check and download your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

ICSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official page -- cisce.org

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, students need to click on the result link.

Step 3: On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information

Step 4: ICSE, 10th Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and save the printout of the results for future use.

Students should note that in order to clear the exam, students have to score at least 33 per cent in aggregate and overall. Meanwhile, the ISC, 12th exam result 2022 is likely to be announced by July end.

The education body will release the final results after compiling the results of both semesters; semesters 1 and 2, as per CISCE. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding results.