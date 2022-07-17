ICSE 10th Result 2022: Check Toppers List And Passing Percentage Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE class 10th results today, June 17. The result will be announced at 5 PM on the official website of ICSE--cisce.org. Student who appeared in ICSE Board Class 10th exam are advised to keep checking the official website to get the latest updates.

ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: Toppers List

In 2020 and 2021, ICSE Board did not release the toppers list. However, the overall passing percentage of ICSE Board in 2021 was 99.98 per cent. In 2020, 2,06,525 students passed out of 2,15,036 students. In 2019, Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped with 99.60 per cent. Anwesha Chattopadhyay, Saurabh Sanjanwala, Anushree Chaudhary, Ananya Agarwal, Avi Saraf, Upayande, Nimitha Jose Edassery, Anushka Sachin Agnihotri and Sounak Bose secured the second position with 99.40 per cent.

ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check the result?

Step 1: Visit the official wbsite of the education board--cisce.org

Step 2: Click on link that reads 'Results 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Students need to enter their UID and Index number in the given space

Step 4: Click on the 'show result'

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The press release reads, "For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers."