New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India(ICMAI) has declared the results for the Cost and Management Accountants (CMA) Foundation June exams 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam in June can check their respective results on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in. In order to check the results candidates need to use their login credentials.

The CMA Foundation exam was conducted on 5th September 2021, in a home-based online mode. The result for Cost and Management Accountants (CMA) Foundation 2021 can be checked by clicking on the June exam 2021 result link on the official website of ICMAI.

Steps to check ICMAI CMA June result 2021:

-Visit the official website of ICMAI -icmai.in

-Click on the direct link - CMA Foundation 2021 result, on the homepage.

-Enter the identification number.

-Click on “View result” option.

-Check the ICMAI CMA June results

-Download and save the result for future use

For qualifying for the exams, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and a total aggregate of 50% in all the papers. All the qualified candidates can now register for CMA Intermediate exam.

If candidates are not satisfied with results the ICMAI also allows them to verify their answer sheets. Candidates can submit their request for verification of the CMA Foundation answer sheet. The verification request must be done within 30 days of the result declaration. ICMAI also charges a nominal fee of Rs 250 for verifying the paper.

Along with the result link, ICMAI has also issued a scorecard in which roll numbers of qualifying candidates are mentioned, Candidates can also check there to know their qualifying status.

For more details and the latest updates candidates are advised to keep a regular check on icmai.in

