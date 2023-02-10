ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration Process Ends Today At icmai.in; Here’s How To Apply

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will end the registration process today (February 10). Earlier the last date was January 31 but it was later extended to February 10. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply at– icmai.in.

“In pursuance to Regulation 20B of Cost and Works Accountants Regulation, 1959, the last date for admission/ registration/ enrolment to Foundation, Intermediate and Final course stands extended up to 10th February, 2023 (Friday) for June 2023 term of examination,” reads the official notification.

Candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 6,000. The foundation exam will be conducted in a home-based online mode, while the intermediate and final exams will be held offline mode. Candidates will have to upload documents at the time of applying for the ICMAI CMA exam including an attested copy of the class 12 certificate or marks statement, an attested copy of the Class 10 certificate, an attested copy of the degree certificate, signature and age proof document.

Institute of Cost Accountants conducts the exams in two sessions in June and December. ICAI was set up to promote and regulate India's Cost and Management Accountancy profession. It offers courses at different levels including Foundation course, Intermediate course, Final course

ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icmai.in.

Step 2: Click on the admission tab at the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates have to choose the course they wish to apply.

Step 4: Fill in the required details in application form and upload the documents.

Step 5: Pay application fee and submit the application form.

Note: Download the confirmation page and printout for future reference.