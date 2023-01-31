ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2022 December Session Result Now Out; Here's How To Download

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI on Tuesday announced the CMA Foundation results for December 2022. Now, the candidates who appeared for the exam can check the CMA Foundation result for December 2022 on the official website of ICMAI – icmai. in. Along with the result, ICMAI also published a list of candidates who passed the CMA Foundation exam 2022.

Candidates after downloading the result must cross-check their name, Roll number, Identification number, Status of the exam, and Total marks on the mark sheet. ICMAI conducted the CMA Foundation exam for December 2022 session on January 21.

Candidates must note that to qualify for the ICMAI CMA foundation 2022 exam, they would have to secure minimum 40 per cent marks in all subjects. Also, the candidates need to score a total aggregate of 50 per cent in all the papers to qualify for the CMA Foundation exam.

Candidates must also know that this year, the CMA Foundation paper 1 and 2 consisted of 200 marks and were held from 10 am to 12 noon while Paper 3 and 4 were conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.



ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2022: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI – icmai.in.

Step 2: Under the result section on the website, click on the link ‘Result for December 2022 Foundation Examination”.

Step 3: Click on check online result.

Step 4: Enter the registered identification number and click on ‘view result’.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for further use.