New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the admit card for ICMAI CMA 2021 today (December 2, 2021). Candidates who have registered for the ICMAI CMS December Exam 2021 can download the admit card from the official website -- icmai.in.

The ICMAI CMA admit card 2021 has been released for the intermediate and final exams for December 2021, which will take place on December 8, 2021, while the ICMAI CMA intermediate exams will be conducted on January 2, 2022.

It should be noted that ICMAI admit card 2021 is a mandatory document in order to appear for the examination. Without the admit card, students will not be allowed to enter the exam venue. Apart from that, ICMAI will not issue hard copies of ICMAI CMA December admit card 2021.

If you have also applied for ICMAI CMS December Exam 2021, then here's how you can download the admit card.

Steps to download CMA admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICMAI -- icmai.in

Step 2: On the home page of the website, students will find ‘Students’ portal -- click on that

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Examination’ and ‘Admit Cards' link

Step 4: Now, students are required to select their CMA course and then fill your login details

Step 5: Once the student log in, the admit card will appear in front of the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Details, students need to check on CMA admit card 2021 :

*Name and roll number

*Registration number

*Photograph and signature

*Name and code of centre

*Name and address of the allotted test centre

