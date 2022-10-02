ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022 Declared On icar.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Check

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, October 2nd declared the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 result. Now, candidates who had appeared for the ICAR AIEEA UG entrance exam can view their scores on icar.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. To access their scores, candidates will have to log in using the application number and date of birth. The ICAR AIEEA scorecard will include details such as the candidate's name, programme name, category, gender, and qualifying rank.

ICAR AIEEA UG entrance exam was conducted by NTA from September 13 to 15. Earlier on September 21, the NTA released the answer key for the ICAR AIEEA UG examination and invited challenges from candidates till September 23, 2022.

Along with the AIEEA UG answer key, NTA also released the AIEEA question paper and candidates' responses.

Here’s How You Can Check ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Result:

Go to icar.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Find and click on the link for AIEEA UG result 2022.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit and download the scorecard.

Save the scorecard for future use.

Candidates must note that AIEEA UG 2022 result has been prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the top body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country.

AIEEA is the national-level entrance test held for admission to 15 per cent of seats in bachelor's degree programmes in Agriculture and allied courses at agricultural universities across the country, 100 percent seats at NDRI Karnal, RLBCAU Jhansi, IARI New Delhi & DR. RPCAU PUSA.