ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022: Hall Tickets Likely To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 today (September 9). Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the document is out, students can check and download it from the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in

Meanwhile, the education board is scheduled to begin the AIEEA UG exam on September 13, 2022. As per the exam schedule shared by the ICAR, AIEEA UG exams will be conducted for three days and will come to an end on September 15, 2022.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked

Step 4: Once submitted, the ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Students are preparing well in order to appear for the exam as just three days left for NTA to begin the exams. However, students should note that the NTA has not given any specific date and time for the declaration of the admit card.

NTA has also released the ICAR AIEEA UG exam city slips online on September 08. Details such as venue and exam city are given on these slips. Candidates should note that the intimation slips are different compared to the CAR AIEEA UG admit card.

Students should also note that the admit card is one of the most important documents, and students are advised to carry it with them while they visit the examination centre. If in case, a student forgets to bring their admit card, then he or she will not be allowed to sit in the examination centre.